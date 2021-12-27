-15.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 декабря, 2021
На Ряжском шоссе Рязани вновь произошло ДТП

7info

Очередное ДТП случилось на Ряжском шоссе Рязани. Видео опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

— Всем доброго утра! Будьте аккуратны, господа, — говорит автор ролика.

Столкнулись два легковых автомобиля. Подробности уточняются.

