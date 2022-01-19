-8.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 19 января, 2022
В Рязани автомобиль едва не улетел в ручей Быстрец

7info

В Кальном легковой автомобиль едва не улетел в ручей Быстрец, сообщает группа Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР.

Легковушку не может вытащить эвакуатор, рассказал очевидец.

— Вечером аккуратнее, кто там пробку объезжать будет, — пишет пользователь соцсети.

