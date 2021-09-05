8.5 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 5 сентября, 2021
В Касимове выпал град

Елена Лобанова
В воскресенье, 5 сентября, в Касимове выпал град. Об этом сообщили местные жители в группе «Типичный Касимов».

Крупный град убирали лопатой.

Напомним, в ночь на 6 сентября в Рязанской области ожидаются заморозки.

