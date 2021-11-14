1.7 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 14 ноября, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на разливайку, работающую без QR-кодов

Уличное кафе в Дашково-Песочне работает без QR-кодов, маски у посетителей не проверяют. Об этом сообщает группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

— Интересно, под чьим покровительством данная разливайка, что ее невозможно закрыть? — задаёт вопрос автор поста.

Металлический павильон с кафе находится на улице Новосёлов рядом с рынком у 11-й больницы.

