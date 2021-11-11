2 C
Рязань
Четверг, 11 ноября, 2021
В Рязанской области запечатлели малый парад планет

Александр Ильин
Фото: Максим Назаркин / vk.com/maxim_nazarkin

В среду, 10 ноября, в Касимовском районе Рязанской области местный житель Максим Назаркин запечатлел малый парад планет. Об этом фотограф рассказал на своей странице ВКонтакте. 

“На первом снимке мы можем наблюдать прямо над луной планету Сатурн (расстояние до Земли 1 506,1 млн.км). Левее и вверх от Луны, яркая точка это Юпитер (расстояние до Земли 721, 5 млн.км). И в завершении, в правой части снимка, низко над горизонтом сияет планета Венера (расстояние до Земли 86,5 млн.км)”, — написал он. 

Как пишет Lenta.ru, ранее учёные сообщали россиянам в первой половине недели над некоторым областями страны можно будет наблюдать малый парад планет. 

Фото: Максим Назаркин / vk.com/maxim_nazarkin

