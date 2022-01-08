-8.5 C
Рязань
Суббота, 8 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости РязаниКультура

Актриса Любовь Толкалина встретила рождество в рязанской глубинке

7info

Актриса Любовь Толкалина на Рождество приехала в село Савватьма Ермишинского района Рязанской области. Об этом она сообщила в инстаграме.

Село — родина Любови, там живут её родители. Рождественскую службу Толкалина провела в местном храме.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,869ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img