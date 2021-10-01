11.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 1 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюОбществоНовости на тему общество

Администрация Рязани объяснила отключение отопления в отдельных районах города

7info
Администрация Рязани объяснила отключение отопления в отдельных районах города

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В пятницу, 1 октября, администрация Рязани на странице губернатора Николая Любимова прокомментировала отключение отопления в некоторых районах.

— Вчера вечером была завершена переврезка подающего трубопровода на 4-й тепломагистрали. К сожалению, при проведении работ было отключено отопление и снижены нормативы подачи горячей воды в отдельных районах. Сейчас РМПТС восстанавливает параметры тепла для зимнего режима, — говорится в сообщении.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,677ЧитателиЧитать
1,521ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]