В Сасове загорелся крытый рынок «Меркурий»

Александр Ильин
Фото: vk.com / Сасовская неделя

В городе Сасово в Рязанской области загорелся крытый рынок «Меркурий», сообщает “Сасовская неделя”.

“Горит крытый рынок «Меркурий»”, — сказано в сообщении. 

Подробности происшествия уточняются. По информации из социальных сетей, на рынке продолжают работать люди. 

