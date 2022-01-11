-9.6 C
Рязань
Вторник, 11 января, 2022
В Олимпийском городке Рязани столкнулись две маршрутки

7info

Автобусы столкнулись на узкой дороге в Олимпийском городке Рязани. Фото опубликовала группа Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР

— И премию «2 лучших водителя автобуса» получают… — написал автор поста.

Судя по снимку, серьёзных повреждений транспортные средства не получили.

