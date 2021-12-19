-1 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 19 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия Рязань

В Рязани неадекватный водитель прокатил мужчину на капоте

7info

Неадекватный водитель прокатил на капоте пытавшегося его остановить мужчину. Видео момента инцидента опубликовала группа ПУВР 19 декабря.

— Водители, будьте аккуратнее!!! — призывает автор поста.

По словам рязанки, водитель неадекватен, ездит рядом с «Барсом на Московском».

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,857ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img