-6.9 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 9 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Передельцах под Рязанью произошло ДТП

7info

Вечером 9 января в посёлке Передельцы Рязанского района произошло ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа ПУВР.

— На дороге видимость плохая, скользко. Будьте внимательны, — пишет автор поста.

По го словам, люди не пострадали.

Столкнулись легковые автомобили. Подробности неизвестны, официальная информация уточняется.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,868ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img