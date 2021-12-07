-3 C
Рязань
Вторник, 7 декабря, 2021
На улице Каширина в Рязани встали грузовики, движение на подъеме затруднено

7info

Во вторник, 7 декабря, около 12 часов на улице Каширина в Рязани встали два грузовика. Движение на подъёме со стороны Северной окружной затруднено.

Фура и грузовик с прицепом не могут подняться вверх по дороге из-за наледи.

