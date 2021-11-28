3 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 28 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия Рязань

У областного суда в Рязани произошло серьёзное ДТП

7info

Серьёзное ДТП случилось 28 ноября у здания областного суда в Рязани. Фото опубликовала группа ПУВР.

— Какая-то жесть возле здания областного суда, — говорится в сообщении.

На улице Спортивной столкнулись два легковых автомобиля, машины получили механические повреждения.

Официальная информация уточнятся.

  • У областного суда в Рязани произошло серьёзное ДТП
  • У областного суда в Рязани произошло серьёзное ДТП

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,836ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать