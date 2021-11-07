6.3 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 7 ноября, 2021
Рязанцев предупредили о сильном ветре

7info7

ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области выпустило метеопредупреждение на воскресенье, 7 ноября.

По прогнозам, ожидается ветреный день. На территории региона порывы ветра могут достигать 12-17 м/с.

Направление ветра – юго-западное.

Будьте осторожны!

