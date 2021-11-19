1.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 19 ноября, 2021
В рязанском посёлке Никуличи произошёл крупный пожар

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

В рязанском посёлке Никуличи на улице Рязанской, 28 лит М, случился крупный пожар. Об этом сообщают очевидцы в группе “RZN.LIFE” во ВКонтакте.

На месте происшествия работают экстренные службы. 

Официальная информация уточняется.

