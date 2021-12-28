-14.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 28 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани приведут в порядок разрисованный вандалами переход у «Таможни»

7info

В Рязани приведут в порядок разрисованный вандалами надземный пешеходный переход у остановки «Таможня». Об этом на странице губернатора Николая Любимова сообщили представители мэрии.

Жительница города предложила установить там камеры, чтобы можно было наказать виновных.

— Разделяем Вашу обеспокоенность и призываем жителей соблюдать чистоту и правила поведения в общественных местах, — говорится в ответе администрации. — Мы уже направили эту информацию в Дирекцию благоустройства. Специалисты примут меры по удалению этих надписей в зимнем периоде и возьмут этот участок на контроль. Благодарим за Ваше неравнодушие и активность!

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,860ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img