В нечищеном рязанском дворе застрял автомобиль скорой помощи

7info

В одном из дворов Рязани застряла скорая помощь. Видео опубликовано в инстаграме.

Автомобиль пытаются вытолкнуть двое мужчин. Адрес места, где сделано видео, неизвестен.

По словам автора, в управляющей компании ей сказали звонить после 10 января.

