Стилист Александр Рогов поделился впечатлением от поездки в Рязань

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / FAMETIME TV / youtube.com/watch?v=8F10wZ74wS0

Российский стилист и телеведущий Александр Рогов рассказал о поездке в Рязань в интервью на YouTube-канале FAMETIME TV. 

Рогов, отвечая на вопрос, когда он последний раз испытывал восхищение, поделился впечатлением от посещения Рязанского кремля. 

«Восхищение бывают такими разными. Восхищения от архитектуры — как ни странно сейчас вспомню Рязань. Просто едешь в Рязань  — думаешь едешь в деревню, в какую-то забытую богом. И тут ты в Рязани проходишь через аллею, оказываешься у Рязанского кремля. У меня там слезно глазах практически. От того, что я просто не ожидал, что там может быть так красиво. Группы соборов, холмы, жёлто-красные деревья. Ещё были тучи, из которых пробивалось солнце. Вот там было какое-то невероятное восхищение», — сказал стилист.

