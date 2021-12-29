-14.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 29 декабря, 2021
На Южной окружной Рязани образовалась пробка из-за ДТП с фурой и «Газелью»

7info

Утром 29 декабря на Южной окружной дороге произошло ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа «ДТП. Аварии. Рязань».

В районе гипермаркета «Стройка» столкнулись фура и «Газель».

— Движение сильно затруднено в обе стороны, — пишет автор поста.

