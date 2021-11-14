1.8 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 14 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Митрополит Марк прокомментировал использование гипноза для лечения алкоголизма

7info

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Митрополит Рязанский и Михайловский Марк ответил на вопрос о применении гипноза для лечения алкоголизма.

— В этом случае речь идёт фактически о подавлении личности, — сказал священник во время передачи «Образ» на радио «Логосъ-Рязань». — Христианство же провозглашает свободу человека и призывает делать свободный выбор. В данной ситуации человек лишается выбора, становится игрушкой в руках другого.

Митрополит не стал комментировать эффективность такого метода борьбы с заболеванием, но отметил, что такая позиция унизительна.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,822ЧитателиЧитать
1,518ЧитателиЧитать