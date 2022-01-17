-4.1 C
Заболеваемость ОРВИ в Рязани превысила эпидпорог на 37,6%

На прошлой неделе эпидемический порок по заболеваемости ОРВИ в Рязанской области был превышен на 45,3%. Такие данные сообщил сайт регионального управления Роспотребнадзора.

В Рязани превышение составило 37,6%.

Основные заболевшие — дети до 14 лет.

