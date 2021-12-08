2.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 8 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани сняли на видео «кальновский Сайлент-Хилл»

7info

Туман в Рязани сняли на видео и фото. Запись опубликовала группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

— Кальновский Сайлент-Хилл, — написал автор поста.

8 декабря пресс-служба МЧС опубликовала метеопредупреждение для Рязанской области. Синоптики не обманули — город накрыл туман.

  • В Рязани сняли на видео «кальновский Сайлент-Хилл»
  • В Рязани сняли на видео «кальновский Сайлент-Хилл»
  • В Рязани сняли на видео «кальновский Сайлент-Хилл»

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,845ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img