В Рязани провели работы по грейдированию на улице Новосёлов — мэрия

7info

В Рязани почистили дорогу на улице Новосёлов, сообщили представители мэрии на странице губернатора Николая Любимова.

Ранее рязанцы жаловались, что из-за снега дорога сузилась до двух, а в некоторых местах до одной полосы.

— Городские службы провели работы по грейдированию на улице Новоселов, — ответила администрация на комментарий рязанца. — Дополнительно передали Ваше замечание в Дирекцию благоустройства. Проведём проверку, при необходимости повторим уборку.

