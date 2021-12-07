-3 C
Вторник, 7 декабря, 2021
В Рязани пропал 69-летний пенсионер с татуировкой «Галя»

Александр Ильин
Фото: Поисково-спасательный отряд "Мещера" г. Рязань

В Рязани пропал Михаил Иванович Игнатов 1952 года рождения, сообщает поисково-спасательный отряд «Мещера».

Местонахождение мужчины неизвестно с 6 декабря 2021 года.

Среди особых примет — татуировка «Галя» на кисти руки.

