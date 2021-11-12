-1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 12 ноября, 2021
Рязанцев предупредили о мокром снеге

ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области выпустило метеопредупреждение 12 ноября.

Согласно прогнозу, в регионе ожидается мокрый снег и его отложение.

Неблагоприятные погодные условия о сохранятся до 14 часов.

