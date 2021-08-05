25.7 C
Рязань
Четверг, 5 августа, 2021
На улице Фирсова в Рязани столкнулись два автомобиля

Елена Лобанова
Фото из социальных сетей
В четверг, 5 августа, на улице Фирсова в Рязани столкнулись два автомобиля. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Машины получили серьезные повреждения.

Официальной информации о ДТП на данный момент нет.

