Губернатор Любимов рассказал об итогах участия в форуме семейного предпринимательства

Александр Ильин

Губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов рассказал об итогах участия в IV Всероссийском форуме семейного предпринимательства «Успешная семья – успешная Россия!».

Любимов назвал полезным участие в форуме делегации Рязанской области для дальнейшей работы по развитию и поддержке семейного предпринимательства в регионе. 

«На этой площадке мы стараемся подчерпнуть уникальные, новые, инновационные формы поддержки для семейных предпринимателей, малого и среднего бизнеса. Это возможность обменяться лучшим опытом работы с коллегами из других регионов, обсудить важнейшие вопросы с представителями федеральных органов власти. Вместе с тем, уверен, что сотрудники Рязанской ТПП, министерства промышленности и экономического развития области привезут ряд идей для наших предпринимателей в плане развития бизнеса», — сказал глава региона. 

Губернатор отметил широкий круг перспектив для семейного предпринимательства. 

«Абсолютно точно и подтверждено на практике: в любой сфере семейный бизнес может успешно развиваться. Здесь границ нет, и в Рязанской области это именно так. Семейный бизнес сегодня – практически две третьих малых предприятий в стране и такая же ситуация у нас в регионе. Конечно же, когда человек занимается бизнесом, ему хочется опереться на родных людей и такие узы внутри бизнеса делают его намного крепче. Соответственно выживаемость и возможность развития таких компаний тоже выше. Поэтому мы будем обязательно поощрять семейный бизнес абсолютно в любых сферах. Сейчас есть более серьезные формы поддержки, новые, которые мы в прошлом году апробировали в Рязанской области, как пилот. Это, в частности, социальный контракт. Для семейных компаний он подойдет как нельзя лучше». 

Глава региона отметил важность того, чтобы предприниматели активно пользовались всеми возможными мерами, обращались к инфраструктуре поддержки бизнеса, созданной в Рязанской области.

