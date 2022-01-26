-10.5 C
Рязань
Среда, 26 января, 2022
Голая Бузова сфотографировалась в ванной на фоне Кейптауна

7info
Фото: @buzova86

Певица Ольга Бузова порадовал своих поклонников фотографией из ванны.

Обнажённая Ольга лежит в пене, за окном — Кейптаун. По словам Бузовой, одна из трёх столиц ЮАР.

Певица пишет, что всегда любила путешествовать, для неё это антистресс.

— А сейчас я счастлива, что могу и работать, и отдыхать!!! — пишет Ольга.

