Главврач Коммунарки опроверг миф о заражении COVID-19 сразу после вакцинации

Елена Лобанова
Главный врач Коммунарки Денис Проценко опроверг миф, что COVID-19 заражаются сразу после вакцинации. Слова специалиста приводит РБК

По словам врача, говорить о подобном можно лишь после исследования на большой выборке. 

— К тому же, человек, который получил только первый компонент, не считается вакцинированным. Он может заразиться и на десятый день после прививки. Вакцинированным можно считать человека, у которого прошло 14 дней после введения второго компонента. До этого момента иммунитет не сформировался, — подчеркнул Проценко. 

Главврач не исключил и психологического момента в этом вопросе. Например, после получения первого компонента, гражданин расслабляется. 

— У него появляется ощущение, что он в доспехах. Нет, он еще не в доспехах. Я всей своей нормальной человеческой, не врачебной, логикой не могу понять, как можно заразиться фрагментом вакцины. Поэтому это тоже спекуляция антиваксеров, иначе это назвать нельзя. Люди идут против банальной логики, — заключил Денис Проценко. 

