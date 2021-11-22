-1 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 22 ноября, 2021
Анатолия Лиферова похоронят 23 ноября

7info
Анатолий Лиферов

Похороны почётного гражданина Рязани, бывшего ректора РГУ Анатолия Петровича Лиферова пройдут во вторник, 23 ноября.

— Гражданская панихида состоится 23 ноября в 10.00 в конференц-зале РГУ имени С. А. Есенина (ул. Свободы, 46), — сообщается на сайте вуза.

Ранее соболезнования выразил губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов. 

