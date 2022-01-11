-9.6 C
В аварии с маршруткой в Рязани никто не пострадал

В результате ДТП с маршруткой в Рязани люди не пострадали, сообщила пресс-служба регионального управления Госавтоинспекции.

— По предварительной информации, в результате данного происшествия пострадавших не зарегистрировано, — говорится в сообщении.

Днём 11 января микроавтобус столкнулся с легковушкой на перекрёстке улицы Циолковского с проездом Яблочкова.

