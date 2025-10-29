Павел Малков: в Рязанской области «земские тренеры» получат по миллиону рублей

\u0420\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443 \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0434\u0440\u044b\u00bb \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u00ab\u0417\u0435\u043c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u00bb. \u041e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0433\u0443\u0431\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041f\u0430\u0432\u0435\u043b \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0432.\u00a0\n\n\n\n\u0415\u0451 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432.\n\n\n\n\u2014 \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u2014 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u2014 \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u2013 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442.\n\n\n\n\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0432 2026 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u2014 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 16 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432.\n\n\n\n\u2014 \u0423\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u2014 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430.