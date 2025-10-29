Среда, 29 октября, 2025
Павел Малков: в Рязанской области «земские тренеры» получат по миллиону рублей

Алексей Самохин

Рязанская область вошла в число пилотных регионов, где по национальному проекту «Кадры» стартовала программа «Земский тренер». Об этом сообщил в телеграм-канале губернатор Павел Малков. 

Её цель – привлечь специалистов для работы в спортивных школах небольших населённых пунктов.

— Приняли решение установить выплату участникам программы в один миллион рублей, — написал Малков. — Участвовать смогут педагоги с высшим или средним профессиональным образованием. Главное условие – трудоустройство на полный рабочий день и работа в одной организации не менее пяти лет.

В этом году планируется принять по программе трёх специалистов, в 2026 году — уже не менее 16 тренеров.

— Уверен, проект поможет развивать спорт в районах и создавать для детей больше возможностей для занятий физкультурой и спортом, — отметил глава региона.

