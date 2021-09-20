6.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 20 сентября, 2021
В Рязани во время дождя рухнул потолок в жилом доме

В посёлке Строитель в жилом доме рухнул потолок. Информация об этом появилась в группе «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

ЧП произошло во время дождя в доме № 7 на улице Дружной.

— Только чудо спасает от травм жильцов и их детей, — написал автор поста.

