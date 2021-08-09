21.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 9 августа, 2021
Пропавшего в Клепиковском районе мужчину на Lada Largus нашли мёртвым

Пропавшего в Клепиковском районе мужчину на Lada Largus нашли мёртвым
9 августа найден мёртвым пропавший в Клепиковском районе местный житель. О его гибели сообщили волонтёры отряда «Лиза Алерт».

35-летний мужчина пропал накануне в селе Бусаево. Он был за рулём Lada Largus.

Подробности поисков не уточняются.

