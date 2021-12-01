-3 C
Рязань
Среда, 1 декабря, 2021
ХК «Рязань» уступил дома «Челмету» — 1:2

7info

Во вторник, 30 ноября, хоккейный клуб «Рязань» провёл очередной матч чемпионата ВХЛ. Во дворце спорта «Олимпийский» «горожане» принимали челябинский «Челмет» и уступили — 1:2.

Единственную шайбу у хозяев забросил Андрей Кузнецов.

— Обидное поражение, я считаю, что мы сегодня его не заслужили, — приводит слова главного тренера «Рязани» Игоря Гришина клубная пресс-служба. — Нас переиграл вратарь соперника. Ну и наша не реализация моментов, не хватило где-то злости в забивании, в добивании.

Несмотря на третье поражение подряд с разницей в одну шайбу, Гришин не считает, что команда находится в психологической яме.

— Думаю, что следующая игра должна нормально пройти. Завтра постараемся на тренировке приподнять эмоциональный фон, чтобы послезавтра в хорошем состоянии выходили на игру, на победу, — заявил тренер.

