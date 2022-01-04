-14.6 C
Рязань
Вторник, 4 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости РязаниВласть

Губернатор Любимов выразил соболезнования в связи с кончиной Яшара Алиева

7info7

4 января губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов выразил соболезнования в связи с кончиной председателя производственного кооператива «Квант», почётного работника строительства и соцсферы региона Яшара Октай оглы Алиева.

Глава региона направил в адрес родных и коллег Алиева телеграмму.

— Его уход из жизни стал невосполнимой утратой для всего нашего региона, всех тех, кто знал Яшара Октай оглы, кто с ним работал. Своей высокопрофессиональной деятельностью он внес значительный вклад в развитие строительства и соцферы Рязанской области, управляя подрядной организацией, построившей более 30 социальных объектов, — сказано в обращении.

Яшар Алиев скончался в возрасте 60 лет.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,866ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img