4.5 C
Рязань
Среда, 3 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюПроисшествияДорожные происшествия Рязань

На площади Ленина в Рязани легковой автомобиль врезался в столб

7info

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Вечером во вторник, 2 ноября, на площади Ленина в Рязани врезался в столб легковой автомобиль. Видео с места ДТП опубликовала группа «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

По данным Госавтоинспекции, в аварии никто не пострадал.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,796ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать