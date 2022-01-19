-16.2 C
Команды Рязанской лиги успешно выступают на Фестивале КиВиН в Сочи

7info

Команды Официальной Рязанской лиги КВН с успехом выступают на Фестивале КиВиН в Сочи. Об этом сообщает группа лиги ВКонтакте.

— Стали известны результаты 1 тура Сочинского фестиваля: из 10 команд, доехавших на фестиваль, 2 попали во второй тур, 5 получили повышенный рейтинг. Отличные результаты, так держать!!! Мы вами гордимся, — говорится в сообщении.

По словам директора лиги Алексея Жеглова, находящегося в Сочи, команды выступили отлично.

— Рязанская лига развивается, — отметил Жеглов. — В прошлом году провели Музыкальный кубок губернатора в Рязани, собравший аншлаг в Зелёном театре ЦПКиО. Было по-настоящему круто! Уверен, что в этом году будет ещё лучше!

Поделился Алексей Жеглов и небольшим видео из Сочи, чтобы рязанцы смогли понять, какая там сейчас погода.

