Рязань
Вторник, 7 декабря, 2021
ДТП с «Камазом» парализовало движение в Рязани

Утром 7 декабря на пересечении Михайловского шоссе с улицей военных автомобилистов произошло ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа «ДТП. Аварии. Рязань».

Столкнулись «Камаз» и «Ларгус».

— Движение парализовано во все стороны, — сообщил автор поста.

Официальная информация уточняется.

