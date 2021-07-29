19.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 29 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Центр уличного спорта в Рязани закрыли на генеральную уборку

7info
Центр уличного спорта в Рязани закрыли на генеральную уборку
- Advertisement -

В четверг, 29 июля, в Центре уличного спорта «Под мостом» в Рязани проводят генеральную уборку. Спортобъект закрыт, сообщает группа Лесопарка.

— Сегодня, 29 июля, Центр закрыт на генеральную уборку, — говорится в сообщении.

В пятницу, 30 июля, Центр будет работать в обычным режиме с 08:00 до 22:00.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]