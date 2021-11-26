-1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 26 ноября, 2021
В Рязани эвакуировали поликлинику №2

7info7

Утром 26 ноября в Рязани эвакуировали поликлинику №2. Об этом 7info сообщил очевидец.

Приблизительно в 10 часов утра рядом с медучреждением замечена толпа людей. На месте работают несколько пожарных автомобилей.

Подробности произошедшего уточняются.

