-7.4 C
Рязань
Пятница, 7 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости РязаниНовости Касимова

В Касимове туристам пришлось толкать застрявший автобус

7info

Туристам, приехавшим в Касимов, пришлось толкать застрявший в снегу автобус. Видео опубликовала группа «Типичный Касимов».

Пользователи соцсети активно комментируют произошедшее:

Позорище. То по верёвке с теплохода. То тут… В окопах…

Как только администрации не стыдно за состояние города… ПОЗОР!

и все это творится прямо перед зданием администрации

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,869ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img