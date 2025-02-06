Четверг, 6 февраля, 2025
Терапевт Омарова: в день не стоит выпивать больше трех чашек кофе или чая

Алексей Самохин

Человеку в день можно пить не больше трех чашек кофе или чая, считает терапевт Видновской клинической больницы Зумруд Омарова.

В беседе с News.ru специалист заявила, что эти напитки имеют мочегонный эффект и могут усугубить обезвоживание организма. После каждой чашки чая или кофе врач рекомендует выпивать стакан обычной воды для восстановления водного баланса.

Ранее сексологи назвали продукты, которые повышают либидо.

