Суббота, 22 февраля, 2025
-8.7 C
Рязань
Площадь пожара в Рыбном — 300 квадратов, пострадавших нет

Алексей Самохин

По предварительным данным, пострадавших во время пожара в городе Рыбное Рязанской области нет. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба МЧС России. 

По данным ведомства, горит кровля административного здания на площади 300 квадратных метров. Ранее очевидцы сообщили, что пожар произошёл в больнице

На месте работают более 50 специалистов МЧС и 15 единиц техники.

