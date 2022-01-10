-4.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 10 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

На улице Зубковой в Рязани образовалась пробка из троллейбусов

7info

Большая пробка из троллейбусов образовалась на улице Зубковой Рязани. Пост разместила группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

Автор сообщения предполагает, что машины, вернувшиеся с рейсов, не могут попасть в депо из-за выпавшего снега.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,870ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img