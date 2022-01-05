-6.9 C
Рязань
Среда, 5 января, 2022
На уборку рязанских дорог вышли 4 колонны спецтехники

Екатерина Приведенцева

5 января 4 колонны спецтехники вышли на уборку автомобильный дорог Рязани. Об этом сообщила мэрия.

Машины проезжают по всем районам города. В плане — более 200 улиц и 32 разворотных круга.

— Уборка областного центра продолжается круглосуточно, — говорится в сообщении мэрии.

