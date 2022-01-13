-15.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 13 января, 2022
Момент ДТП с маршруткой на улице Циолковского в Рязани попал на видео

7info

Опубликовано видео столкновения маршрутки и легкового автомобиля на перекрёстке улицы Циолковского с проездом Яблочкова. Запись разместил канал «Дороги Рязани».

Авария произошла днём 11 января. По данным Госавтоинспекции, люди не пострадали.

