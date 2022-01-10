-1.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 10 января, 2022
Девушка пожаловалась губернатору на затопленный подвал дома родителей в Касимове

Пользовательница соцсети на странице губернатора Рязанской области Николая Любимова пожаловалась на состояние подвала дома в Касимове, где живут её родители.

Николай Викторович, здравствуйте! Мои родители проживают в городе Касимове по адресу ул. Советская д. 187 А. В подвале этого дома постоянно стоит вода. В доме комары и очень много мышей. ЖКО 17 не травят их ссылаясь на затопленный подвал.

Воду не откачивают (нет машины, помпа мёрзнет). Жители обращались в прокуратуру. Частично ЖКО устранили проблемы дома, но самое главное нет. Подвал всегда в воде.

Также она разместила фотографии.

