5.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 8 ноября, 2021
На дороге под Рязанью автомобиль сбил кабана

7info

Автомобиль сбил кабана на дороге под Рязанью. Видео опубликовала группа Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР.

Точное место ДТП, подробности случившегося неизвестны. 

