-23 C
Рязань
Четверг, 23 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани сняли на видео кортеж полицейских машин с мигалками

7info

По Рязани проехал кортеж полицейских машин. Видео опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

Оператор запечатлел проезд 22 спецавтомобилей, все они двигались с включёнными мигалками.

Автор поста ВК назвал происходящее «утренняя дискотека».

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,857ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img